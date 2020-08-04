The Bar Method
Barre fitness studios

The Bar Method
Barre fitness studios

About
Founded

2001

Franchising Since

2008 (12 Years)

Corporate Address

111 Weir D.
Woodbury, MN 55125

Leadership

Chuck Runyon, CEO

Parent Company

Self Esteem Brands

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$218,964 - $427,405

Net-worth Requirement

$125,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$52,000 - $52,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

6%

Ad Royalty Fee

2%

Financing Options

The Bar Method has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Veteran Incentives

$5,000 off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

Classroom Training:

33 hours

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $218,964 High - $427,405
Units

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.

Related Franchises

See More

True Rest Float Spa

See More

Deka Lash

Franchise Articles

The Hottest Industries Today

The Hottest Industries Today

Our list of the franchises best positioned for growth, even in uncertain times.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 12 min read
The Top Food Franchises of 2020

The Top Food Franchises of 2020

Food dominates the franchise world. Here, we rank the strongest brands in 14 tasty categories.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 7 min read
Finding Post-Pandemic Franchise Opportunities With Broker Consultant Groups

Finding Post-Pandemic Franchise Opportunities With Broker Consultant Groups

These companies specialize in matching aspiring business owners with suitable franchise options.
Scott Greenberg | 9 min read
Former Republican Presidential Candidate Herman Cain Has Died After Being Hospitalized for Coronavirus

Former Republican Presidential Candidate Herman Cain Has Died After Being Hospitalized for Coronavirus

The former Godfather's Pizza CEO tested positive earlier this month, 11 days after attending President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Sonam Sheth and Eliza Relman | 3 min read
5 Lessons Learned From the Recession That Are Still True Today

5 Lessons Learned From the Recession That Are Still True Today

Want to make sure your business can endure the current economic climate? Remember how businesses endured the last one.
Rick Bisio | 5 min read

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: August 4th, 2020
Reprints & Licensing Update Your Listing Submit New Listing