Cool de Sac
Restaurant & children's entertainment center
Founded
2008
Franchising Since
2010 (8 Years)
Corporate Address
1221 Brickell Bay Dr., #1510
Miami, FL 33131
CEO
Jose Luis Bueno
Initial Investment ⓘ
$858,700 - $1,988,667
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$1,500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$500,000 - $750,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$75,000 - $75,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Cool de Sac has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Classroom Training:
2-3 weeks
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
60 - 80