Crumb & Get It Cookie Co.
Made-to-order cookies
Founded
2006
Franchising Since
2013 (5 Years)
Corporate Address
1143 E. Main St.
Radford, VA 24141
CEO
Kelly McMurray
Initial Investment ⓘ
$128,700 - $178,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$300,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Crumb & Get It Cookie Co. offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Crumb & Get It Cookie Co. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
50% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
On-The-Job Training:
7 days
Classroom Training:
7 days
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
8 - 10