Jersey Mike's is bringing a new face to the table — and he's no stranger to sports fans. The sub sandwich chain, ranked #2 on the 2025 Franchise 500, has tapped Eli Manning, the two-time Super Bowl MVP and longtime New York Giants quarterback, to star in its first-ever NFL campaign. The move, delivered with a wink, playfully benches actor Danny DeVito, who has served as the brand's celebrity frontman for the past three years.

The campaign signals a new era for Jersey Mike's, which has been steadily growing from a regional favorite into a national powerhouse. With a recent majority investment from private equity firm Blackstone and a new partnership as the "Official Sub Sandwich Sponsor of the NFL," the company is seizing the moment to expand its reach. Manning's arrival as the brand's latest spokesperson underscores its strategy: Use humor and star power to build deeper ties with sports fans while continuing to scale on a global stage.

Manning vs. DeVito

The new ad introduces Manning as Jersey Mike's newest spokesperson — only to have DeVito crash through the roof like a superhero and accuse him of stealing the spotlight. The spot highlights the contrast between the 6'5" quarterback and the 4'10" actor, leaning into their banter as they go nose-to-nose.

The video, titled, New Spokesperson, is a lighthearted way of ushering Manning in as the new face of Jersey Mike's while keeping DeVito in the mix, bridging the brand's past and future.

Hometown spokesman

DeVito's role with Jersey Mike's began in 2022, when he became the brand's first-ever celebrity endorser. A native of Asbury Park, New Jersey, his campaigns often played on nostalgia and Jersey pride — a perfect fit for a company founded as a single sub shop in Point Pleasant in 1956. DeVito helped personify Jersey Mike's as more than a sandwich chain, anchoring it in the state's identity while connecting with audiences nationwide.

The 80-year-old DeVito recently wrapped Season 17 of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, which capped off another run of irreverent comedy with a surprisingly sentimental finale. In the closing episode, his character, Frank, took part in a parody of The Golden Bachelor that ended with a rain-soaked proposal opposite guest star Carol Kane, reuniting the duo decades after their time together on Taxi.

A new chapter

With Blackstone's $8 billion investment earlier this year, the departure of founder Peter Cancro and the NFL sponsorship, Jersey Mike's is a force in the franchise industry. The company, which opened its 3,000th location earlier this year, is positioning itself as a global quick-service giant, expanding its marketing footprint across television, streaming, digital platforms and international sports audiences. Manning's presence — coupled with his business portfolio, which includes private equity and sports ventures like NJ/NY Gotham FC — gives the brand both credibility and reach in the sports world.

As Jersey Mike's shifts from a family-owned heritage brand to a private equity-backed global contender, its partnership with the NFL represents more than just advertising. It's a sign that the sub shop once synonymous with easygoing New Jersey summers is now playing among the heavyweights.

