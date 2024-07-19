Earn $680K a Year with This Wedding Industry Franchise Wed Society stands out as a unique player in the world of home-based franchises, catering specifically to the recession-resistant wedding industry with franchisees generating an average annual revenue of over $680,000.
3 Benefits of Owning a Wed Society Franchise:
- Recession-resistant with a stable market due to consistent demand for wedding services.
- Potential for high revenue with low overhead costs and strong unit economics.
- Offers flexibility and control with a work-from-home model and virtual customer interactions.
Wed Society is a comprehensive franchise specializing in digital, social, print media, and event planning within the wedding industry. The franchise offers a unique niche market, providing a robust platform for wedding vendors to showcase their services and for couples to plan their weddings.
Key Facts:
- Minimum Initial Investment: $97,750 - $121,000
- Initial Franchise Fee: $45,000
- Liquid Capital Required: $100,000
- Net Worth Required: $200,000
- Veteran Incentives: $10,000 off franchise fee