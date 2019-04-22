Elegance in Bridal Show
Bridal shows

Elegance in Bridal Show
Bridal shows

About
Founded

2004

Franchising Since

2016 (3 Years)

Corporate Address

P.O. Box 4607
Midlothian, VA 23112

CEO

Khaliyah Barakhyahu

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$63,460 - $114,800

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$35,000 - $50,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

8%

Ad Royalty Fee

2%

Financing Options

Elegance in Bridal Show offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee

Veteran Incentives

10% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

52 hours

Classroom Training:

74 hours

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $63,460 High - $114,800
Units

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S. and in the following regions/states: Canada
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Related Franchises

Request Free Info

uBreakiFix

Request Free Info

Mosquito Joe

See More

CMIT Solutions Inc.

Request Free Info

Pirtek

See More

Brightway Insurance

Request Free Info

College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving

See More

Office Evolution

See More

Painting with a Twist

Franchise Articles

The Incredibles: Decoding Rakul Preet Singh

The Incredibles: Decoding Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet is someone who not just rules the bright lights but also the boardroom. Check out our Digital Cover to know everything about her
Priyadarshini Patwa | 4 min read
How to Find the Best CRM for Your Franchise

How to Find the Best CRM for Your Franchise

Find the software that will keep you -- and your customers -- happy.
Hayden Field | 4 min read
This Franchisor Leans on His Experience In the Military to Lead His Team

This Franchisor Leans on His Experience In the Military to Lead His Team

As the director of operations for Dogtopia, Air Force Vet Jeff Farnell knows it's all about people.
Stephanie Schomer | 4 min read
Flexi-Time: IWG Has The Flexible Workspace Market Cornered

Flexi-Time: IWG Has The Flexible Workspace Market Cornered

Flexible working is growing rapidly, with IWG's continued expansion across its operating brands, seeing another 156 new locations opening in 34 countries around the globe.
4 min read
Why This Air Force Vet Became a Marco's Pizza Franchisee

Why This Air Force Vet Became a Marco's Pizza Franchisee

The two careers have more in common than you'd think.
Hayden Field | 4 min read

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: October 29th, 2019
Reprints & Licensing Update Your Listing Submit New Listing