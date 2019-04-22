2004
2016 (3 Years)
P.O. Box 4607
Midlothian, VA 23112
Khaliyah Barakhyahu
$63,460 - $114,800
$35,000 - $50,000
8%
2%
Elegance in Bridal Show offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
10% off franchise fee
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
52 hours
74 hours