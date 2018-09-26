Executive Home Care
Home healthcare
Founded
2004
Franchising Since
2012 (6 Years)
Corporate Address
270 State St.
Hackensack, NJ 07601
CEO
Leonard Verkhoglaz
Initial Investment ⓘ
$99,650 - $169,900
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$200,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$44,900 - $44,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Executive Home Care has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
16 hours
Classroom Training:
42 hours
Additional Training:
Two visits to franchisee location per year
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3