Fitness Machine Technicians (FMT)
Exercise equipment service and repairs
Founded
2002
Franchising Since
2012 (6 Years)
Corporate Address
134 Pennsylvania Ave.
Malvern, PA 19355
CEO
Don Powers
Initial Investment ⓘ
$68,850 - $108,890
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$40,000 - $40,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Fitness Machine Technicians (FMT) offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Fitness Machine Technicians (FMT) has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
On-The-Job Training:
80 hours
Classroom Training:
46 hours
Additional Training:
Field training
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1 - 2