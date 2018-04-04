Flour Power Kids Cooking Studios
Children's cooking classes, parties, and camps; adult cooking classes
Founded
2008
Franchising Since
2015 (3 Years)
Corporate Address
4208 Six Forks Rd., #1000
Raleigh, NC 27609
Initial Investment ⓘ
$131,675 - $241,675
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$200,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$39,875 - $39,875
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
$149/mo.
Flour Power Kids Cooking Studios has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
20 hours
Classroom Training:
20 hours
Additional Training:
ServSafe & first aid/CPR training
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
8