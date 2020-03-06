Footbik
Soccer-based early development centers

About
Founded

2018

Franchising Since

2019 (1 Years)

Corporate Address

47 Annette Dr.
Marlboro, NJ 07746

Parent Company

Footbik USA LLC

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$207,275 - $354,000

Net-worth Requirement

$100,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$100,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$30,000 - $30,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

7%

Ad Royalty Fee

1%

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Grand Opening

Field Operations

Site Selection

Marketing Support

Social media

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

35 hours

Classroom Training:

44 hours

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

15

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $207,275 High - $354,000
Units
+100.0%+2 UNITS (1 Year)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

