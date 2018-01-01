House Doctors
Handyman services and home repairs
Founded
1994
Franchising Since
1997 (21 Years)
Corporate Address
400 Technicenter Dr., #101
Milford, OH 45150
CEO
Jim Hunter
Parent Company
H.D. Franchising Systems Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$98,000 - $128,650
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$300,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$60,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$58,900 - $58,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
4-6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
House Doctors has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
On-The-Job Training:
3-4 weeks
Classroom Training:
1 week