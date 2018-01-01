Huddle House
Family restaurant
Founded
1964
Franchising Since
1966 (52 Years)
Corporate Address
5901-B Peachtree-Dunwoody Rd., #B450
Atlanta, GA 30328
CEO
Michael Abt
Parent Company
Sentinal Capital Partners LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$444,192 - $1,550,670
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$600,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$200,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
4.75%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Huddle House has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
2 weeks
Classroom Training:
40 days
Additional Training:
At training store
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
25 - 30