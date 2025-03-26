Hungry For a Great Franchise Opportunity? Discover Schlotzsky's Deli Schlotzsky's franchisees can maximize revenue with dine-in, drive-thru, take-out, online ordering and catering.

By Matthew Goldstein

Are you looking for a franchise opportunity in the food category with a well-established brand? Look no further than Schlotzsky's, a pioneering fast-casual restaurant franchise renowned for its unique, freshly baked sandwiches and robust business model.

What makes Schlotzsky's stand out?

  • Established Brand: Founded in 1971, Schlotzsky's has built a loyal customer base across the U.S. with over 320 locations.

  • Innovative Menu: Enjoy a diverse menu featuring oven-baked sandwiches, specialty pizzas, and fresh salads, all made with bold flavors and fresh ingredients.

  • Comprehensive Support: As part of Focus Brands, you'll benefit from extensive marketing, operational support, and strategic supply chain management.

Key Facts:

  • Net Worth Requirement: $1 million

  • Cash Requirement: $300,000

  • Minimum Initial Investment: $634,165

<strong>Learn more</strong> about Schlotzsky's!
