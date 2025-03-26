Schlotzsky's franchisees can maximize revenue with dine-in, drive-thru, take-out, online ordering and catering.

Are you looking for a franchise opportunity in the food category with a well-established brand? Look no further than Schlotzsky's, a pioneering fast-casual restaurant franchise renowned for its unique, freshly baked sandwiches and robust business model.

What makes Schlotzsky's stand out?

Established Brand : Founded in 1971, Schlotzsky's has built a loyal customer base across the U.S. with over 320 locations.

Innovative Menu : Enjoy a diverse menu featuring oven-baked sandwiches, specialty pizzas, and fresh salads, all made with bold flavors and fresh ingredients.

Comprehensive Support: As part of Focus Brands, you'll benefit from extensive marketing, operational support, and strategic supply chain management.

Key Facts: