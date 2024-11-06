Through genuine Southern hospitality and friendly conversation, McAlister's Deli aims to make every guest feel special. A McAlister's Deli franchise doesn't require grills, fryers, or late nights, meaning owners can save on resources.

3 Benefits of owning a McAlister's Deli franchise:

Simple operations with no need for grills, fryers, or late-night hours. Multiple revenue streams: dine-in, takeout, catering, and online ordering. Comprehensive support including real estate selection, training, marketing, and ongoing consulting.

McAlister's Deli is a fast-casual restaurant chain offering a variety of sandwiches, salads, baked potatoes, and more, with a distinctive Southern charm. Founded in 1989 by Don Newcomb, McAlister's has established itself with a simple operations model and a welcoming atmosphere for customers seeking quality deli-style meals. Click Here to learn more about McAlister's Deli.

Key Facts: