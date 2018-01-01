MemoryWise
Digitization services
Founded
2003
Franchising Since
2016 (2 Years)
Corporate Address
2525 Arapahoe Ave., #E-25
Boulder, CO 80302
CEO
Gwen Scherer
Parent Company
MemoryWise LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$135,000 - $250,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$400,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$40,000 - $40,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
19 days
Classroom Training:
17 days
Additional Training:
At existing location, 120 hours; Online home-study, 40 hours; Remote one-on-one training, 32 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2