Own a The Little Gym Franchise: A Brand with 45+ Years in Child Development Owning a The Little Gym franchise offers a unique blend of personal fulfillment, community impact, and business satisfaction.

By Matthew Goldstein

Why Own The Little Gym?

The Little Gym franchise empowers you to own a business that helps children build confidence, physical skills, and social connections through fun, movement-based programs. Backed by decades of experience and the support of Unleashed Brands, franchisees benefit from comprehensive training, ongoing operational support, and powerful marketing resources.

Benefits of owning a The Little Gym franchise:

  • Proven Success: Over 45 years of experience and hundreds of locations worldwide.

  • Growing Demand: Parents are increasingly seeking enrichment programs that foster healthy development and lifelong skills.

  • Turnkey Support: From site selection to grand opening and beyond, you'll receive expert guidance every step of the way.

  • Community Impact: Make a positive difference for families in your area while building a profitable business.

