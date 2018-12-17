Founded
2014
Franchising Since
2015 (3 Years)
Corporate Address
301-887 Great Northern Wy.
Vancouver, BC V5T 4T5
CEO
Brian Scudamore
Parent Company
Shack Shine Home Services Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$50,250 - $97,050
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$20,000 - $30,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
8%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Shack Shine offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, equipment
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
30 hours
Classroom Training:
32 hours
Additional Training:
Bi-annual field visits; weekly business coaching session
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2 - 4