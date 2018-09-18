Signal 88 Security
Private security guard and patrol services
Founded
2003
Franchising Since
2008 (10 Years)
Corporate Address
3880 S. 149th St., #102
Omaha, NB 68144
CEO
Reed Nyffeler
Initial Investment ⓘ
$46,950 - $218,650
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$40,000 - $150,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
4%
Ad Royalty Fee
5%
Signal 88 Security offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, accounts receivable, payroll
Signal 88 Security has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
48 hours
Classroom Training:
48 hours