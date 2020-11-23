2016
2018 (2 Years)
11708 N. College Ave.
Carmel, IN 46032
Bill Isenhart, COO
$310,750 - $367,500
$49,500 - $49,500
8%
1%
Smash My Trash has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment
10% off first-unit franchise fee
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Co-op Advertising
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
30 hours
34 hours