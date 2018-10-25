Founded
2011
Franchising Since
2014 (4 Years)
Corporate Address
112 Pheasant Wood Ct., #C
Morrisville, NC 27560
CEO
Moni Singh
Initial Investment ⓘ
$19,900 - $48,650
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$125,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$20,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$12,500 - $12,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%+
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
STEM For Kids has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs
Veteran Incentives
12% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
21.5 hours
Classroom Training:
10.5 hours
Additional Training:
Virtual training
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1