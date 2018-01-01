Taco Casa
Mexican food
Founded
1972
Franchising Since
1972 (46 Years)
Corporate Address
133 Aviator Dr.
Fort Worth, TX 76179
CEO
Roy Upshaw
Initial Investment ⓘ
$615,000 - $2,127,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$1,000,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$400,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Taco Casa has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Website development
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
200+ hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours