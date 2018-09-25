Tapout Fitness
Fitness and martial arts
Founded
2014
Franchising Since
2015 (3 Years)
Corporate Address
1640 Powers Ferry Rd.
Marietta, GA 30067
CEO
Marc Tascher
Initial Investment ⓘ
$93,800 - $566,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$200,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$15,000 - $50,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Tapout Fitness has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
20 hours
Classroom Training:
38 hours