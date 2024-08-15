Get All Access for $5/mo

This Math Franchise Meets the Rising Demand for Math Tutoring Driven by competitiveness in education and growing STEM job markets, the demand for math education is booming.

By Matthew Goldstein

3 Benefits of owning a Mathnasium franchise:

  1. Proprietary math curriculum with a proven track record and membership-style revenue model.
  2. Comprehensive training and ongoing support without the need for prior teaching experience.
  3. Brand recognition with a community-focused business that changes lives.

Mathnasium is a leading math tutoring franchise founded in 2002 that provides personalized math instruction for grade-school children using the proprietary Mathnasium Method™. The franchise operates across multiple continents with a business model that includes both in-center and live online tutoring options. Click Here to learn more about Mathnasium.

Key Facts:

  • Minimum Initial Investment: $112,936
  • Initial Franchise Fee: $49,000
  • Liquid Capital Required: $112,750
  • Net Worth Requirement: $149,110
  • Veteran Incentives: 25% off franchise fee
