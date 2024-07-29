Get All Access for $5/mo

This Salon Franchise has 50% Market Share of All Franchised Hair Salon Units in the US Great Clips is the world's largest salon brand, and leads the industry with technology that makes it easy for franchisees to run their businesses and for customers to find locations and book appointments. They have continued to grow their recognized brand name and reputation for more than 35 years.

By Matthew Goldstein

3 Benefits of owning a Great Clips franchise:

  1. Recession-resistant, offering consistent customer demand for haircuts.
  2. Recognized brand with extensive corporate support, including marketing and training.
  3. Opportunity to maintain a full-time job during starting phase due to manager-run operations.

Great Clips is a leading North American hair salon franchise known for no-appointment, convenient haircutting services. With over 4,400 units, it offers a simple, recession-resistant business model focusing on haircuts, with a broad support network for franchisees. Click Here to connect me with Great Clips.

Key Facts:

  • Minimum Initial Investment: $183,400 - $394,900
  • Initial Franchise Fee: $20,000
  • Liquid Capital Required: $75,000 - $250,000
  • Net Worth Required: $300,000 - $1,000,000
  • Veteran Incentives: $5,000 rebate on first-store franchise fee
<strong>Learn more</strong> about Great Clips!
