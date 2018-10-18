Wow 1 Day Painting
One-day residential and commercial painting
Founded
2008
Franchising Since
2010 (8 Years)
Corporate Address
301-887 Great Northern Wy.
Vancouver, BC V5T 4T5
CEO
Brian Scudamore
Parent Company
Wow 1 Day Painting Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$65,000 - $123,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$50,000 - $150,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000 - $90,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $50,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Wow 1 Day Painting offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Wow 1 Day Painting has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
50 hours
Classroom Training:
50 hours
Additional Training:
Additional training as needed
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
4 - 8