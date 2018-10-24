X-Golf Franchise Corp.
Virtual golf entertainment centers
Founded
2005
Franchising Since
2015 (3 Years)
Corporate Address
19807 Hamilton Ave.
Torrance, CA 90502
CEO
Ryan Darcy
Parent Company
X-Golf America
Initial Investment ⓘ
$437,200 - $900,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000 - $200,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
X-Golf Franchise Corp. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
30 hours
Additional Training:
On-site training
Number of Employees Required to Run:
6