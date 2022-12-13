Boxed Is the Better Way to Shop Bulk for Your Business

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

For everything a business owner has to consider, there are a dozen other items that seldom cross their mind. Expenses, timelines, clients, suppliers — these are all daily concerns. But how often does a business leader ever think about whether there are enough paper towels in the employee break room or whether there's hand soap in the bathroom? Or whether a healthy supply of Cheez-Its and Diet Coke are available?

Boxed.com

Somebody in an organization has to be thinking about whether basic supplies are always on hand. Otherwise, it means a lot of extra trips to the store for somebody and a true nickel-and-dime bleed on company finances.

Boxed offers busy companies a better way to shop bulk and have items shipped directly to an office. At first glance, it may seem like a typical retail website, hosting a variety of curated home and office essentials.

For example, a 12-pack of paper towels, 30-count packs of Goldfish crackers, and a dozen bars of Dial hand soaps are among the hundreds of snacks, health and wellness, cleaning, and other everyday necessities available through Boxed. Many items even list the percentage saved from buying bulk over buying the same stuff at retail prices.

But in addition to saving time and money, Boxed's true value comes from its business-minded accounts structured to make company purchasing simpler and often cheaper at the same time. It even offers free business accounts with no yearly membership or associated fees required to use its services, which is something very different from the traditional wholesale club model.

One enterprise user that provides after-school programs across that nation wrote, "Saves time and mileage for our field leaders who would otherwise be shopping in the store and making individual site deliveries. Boxed provides customizable portals so that we can limit product selection for ordering. Orders ship directly to the locations. Invoicing is done directly through our central office."

With a Boxed business account, customers can invite other users, monitor spending, control inventory, and take advantage of flexible payment options. There are even easy-to-understand reports and insights about your spending that can help a business leader see exactly where the money is going and make adjustments quickly.

Right now, you can find out how much Boxed can save your business by creating an account on its website and using the code BULKSAVE to save 20%, plus free shipping on your first order.

Prices subject to change.