Free Webinar | December 4: Low-Cost Marketing Tactics: How to Build Buzz Without a Big Budget

Struggling to find a way to grow your brand that doesn’t involve throwing a ton of money at ads? You’re not alone. Many small businesses and startups hit a ceiling because traditional marketing feels out of reach — and expensive.

Join us on December 4th at 3:00 PM ET as Sahand Dilmaghani, Founder and CEO of Terra Kaffe, shares how his company grew over 100% year-over-year using organic marketing strategies, word-of-mouth, and smart design — without a massive budget. Learn how Terra Kaffe became a buzz-worthy brand featured by top press outlets and embraced by celebrities, all while keeping costs low.

You’ll learn how to:

Use press and media storytelling as a free marketing engine.

Design products that naturally spark shareability and social buzz.

Attract celebrity and influencer attention without paid deals.

Leverage real customer feedback to evolve your brand story.

Reserve your spot and discover how to grow your brand smarter, not harder.

About the Speaker:

Sahand Dilmaghani is the founder and CEO of Terra Kaffe. Equipped with a global perspective, Sahand earned his MBA in France, worked as Head of Corporate Development at Unu (an electric scooter startup in Berlin), and is fluent in Mandarin, Farsi, German, and English. His entrepreneurship started young and never wavered and his enterprising attitude has inspired a wide range of diverse ideas. Throughout it all, he’s been obsessed with high-quality coffee, believing that finding it should be simple and sustainable. In founding Terra Kaffe, he was inspired to blend the best of European coffee culture and the pioneering spirit of the US start-up scene. A son of two architects, it was only a matter of time before he found his way back to design.