Free Webinar | November 6: Content Creation for Introverts — How to Make Great Videos When You Really Don’t Like Making Videos

If you’re an introvert who wants to grow your presence online but doesn’t like being on camera, this workshop is for you. Learn processes that take the torture out of video making and deliver engaging content that delivers the results you want.

Join us on November 6th at 2:00 PM ET as we learn strategies and tactics from Goldie Chan, Founder of Warm Robots, designed to help you create content that fits your energy, highlights your unique strengths, and builds an audience without burning out.

You’ll learn how to:

Reframe your introversion as your superpower.

Carve out your niche and core message.

Build small, consistent content habits.

Start with formats and platforms that feel comfortable.

Engage deeply without being always-on.

Reserve your spot now and discover how quiet creators can make a powerful impact.

About the Speaker:

Goldie Chan is a creative, keynote speaker, author, and cancer survivor. She was named the “Oprah of LinkedIn” by Huffington Post and her creative video channel won LinkedIn Top Voice for Social Media. Goldie founded Warm Robots in 2018, an award-winning social media strategy and creative agency based in Los Angeles with global clients. Previously, she wrote an internationally recognized column for Forbes, which received nearly 10M views, and was named Journalist of the Year in 2024. Goldie writes for Archie Comics and has been featured as a fresh voice in The New York Times, CNN, Fast Company, and many other outlets. Goldie is based in sunny Los Angeles.