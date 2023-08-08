Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
For Subscribers

'My Generation Is Lazy': 23-Year-Old CEO Says One Specific Thing Is Destroying Gen Z's Work Ethic Luke Lintz was 16 when he co-founded public relations firm HighKey Enterprises with his brother.

By Amanda Breen

Key Takeaways

  • Luke Lintz had odd jobs starting in seventh grade, from babysitting to demolition work.
  • Social media helped his company find success — but it's not without its drawbacks, he says.
  • Lintz hopes his social media content helps Gen Z peers addicted to the digital realm "wake up and smell the coffee."

Luke Lintz, the 23-year-old co-founder and CEO of Puerto Rico-based public relations firm HighKey Enterprises, says he knows what hard work looks like because he's been working side gigs since he was in seventh grade.

Over the course of middle and high school, Lintz babysat, worked at an organic food store, did demolition work and painted houses.

This is a subscriber-only article. Join Entrepreneur+ today for access

Learn More Log In

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Social Media Marketing Young Entrepreneur Gen-Z Work Ethic lazy

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

Our Brains Will Never Be The Same Again After Remote Work. Forcing Your Employees To Readapt to The Office Is Not The Answer.

The shift to remote work during the pandemic has not only changed our daily routines but also had profound effects on our brains and made us more susceptible to distractions when we return to the traditional office environment.

By Gleb Tsipursky
Money & Finance

Want to Become a Millionaire? Follow Warren Buffett's 4 Rules.

Too many entrepreneurs are counting too heavily on a company exit for their eventual 'win.' Do this instead.

By Cheryl Snapp Conner
Business News

Barbara Corcoran Says This Is the No. 1 Question You Should Ask In Every Interview

The "Shark Tank" star took to TikTok to dole out advice to aspiring job candidates.

By Emily Rella
Social Media

'It's Uncomfortable': Women Say They're Being Trolled for Dates on LinkedIn.

For too many users, LinkedIn has become an alternative to Tinder.

By Jonathan Small
Growing a Business

Condado Tacos CMO Sara Kear on Creating a Strategic Digital Footprint

Interview with Condado Tacos' Chief Marketing Officer Sara Kear about how to use social media for business and being forced to pivot.

By Shawn P. Walchef
Career

The Ultimate Guide on How to Prepare for a Job Interview

Navigate your next job interview with ease. Get prepared with our ultimate guide covering questions, body language and post-interview etiquette.

By Entrepreneur Staff