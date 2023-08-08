Luke Lintz was 16 when he co-founded public relations firm HighKey Enterprises with his brother.

Luke Lintz, the 23-year-old co-founder and CEO of Puerto Rico-based public relations firm HighKey Enterprises, says he knows what hard work looks like because he's been working side gigs since he was in seventh grade.

Over the course of middle and high school, Lintz babysat, worked at an organic food store, did demolition work and painted houses.