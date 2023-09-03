Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The average business owner's schedule doesn't leave much room for running errands. A survey conducted by Score found that 33% of small-business owners reported working more than 50 hours per week, and 25% said they worked more than 60. That leaves little room for time wasted on long drives to pick up groceries and other home essentials.



Costco may be a time-saving alternative due to the wide range of products and services available at more than 500 Costco warehouses. Start shopping by getting a Costco one-year Gold Star Membership and a $30 Digital Costco Shop Card* for $60.

See how you can save time and money by shopping at Costco.

Costco has a wide selection that could help you cut down on trips to other stores. Shop for brand-name products, fresh produce, office snacks, and you could even grab a hot lunch at a Costco food court.

Need a fresh look for the office? See what's available online or in person for home and office decor. You could even use your $30 Digital Costco Shop Card* to help offset some of the cost of redecorating or upgrading your electronics.

Whether you're taking the company car or your personal vehicle, be sure to stop by a Costco Gas Station to fill your tank with gasoline. If your car needs a little more attention, drop by the Costco tire center for brand-name tires.

One-year of Costco shopping.

Get a Costco 1-year Gold Star Membership plus a $30 Digital Costco Shop Card* for $60.

Prices subject to change.

*To receive a Digital Costco Shop Card, you must provide a valid email address at the time of sign-up. If you elect not to provide a valid email address, a Digital Costco Shop Card will not be emailed. Valid only for nonmembers for their first year of membership. Limit one per household. Nontransferable and may not be combined with any other promotion. New members will receive their Digital Costco Shop Card by email within 2 weeks of sign-up. Costco Shop Cards are not redeemable for cash, except as required by law. Digital Costco Shop Cards are not accepted at Gas Stations, Car Washes, or Food Court Kiosks. A Costco membership is $60 a year. An Executive Membership is an additional $60 upgrade fee a year. Each membership includes one free Household Card. May be subject to sales tax. Costco accepts all Visa cards, as well as cash, checks, debit/ATM cards, EBT and Costco Shop Cards. Departments and product selection may vary.

*Services are provided to Costco members by third parties.