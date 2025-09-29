How to Maximize Savings During Prime Big Deal Days

On October 7–8, Amazon Business customers get exclusive savings and rewards. Here’s how to make the most of the day.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Amazon has announced Prime Big Deal Days for October 7- 8. For Amazon Business customers, the two-day event delivers early access to deals, exclusive rewards, and special Business Prime offers.

For small- and medium-sized businesses, the savings are significant. Business Prime members on Duo, Essentials, and Small plans can earn enhanced Business Prime Rewards on eligible purchases. Purchases from Amazon’s own brands can earn additional savings—up to 6% during the day of the event, depending on your membership plan.

Here’s how your business can prepare and maximize savings during Prime Big Deal Days:

Build your list in advance

The best deals go quickly. Key categories to watch include:

Business essentials: Up to 40% off everyday supplies

Up to 40% off everyday supplies Laptops: Big-ticket savings for tech upgrades

Big-ticket savings for tech upgrades Janitorial supplies: Stock up on cleaning and maintenance items

Stock up on cleaning and maintenance items Breakroom supplies: Coffee, snacks, plates, and more at reduced prices

Pro tip: Before October 7, create or update your wish lists, set spending limits, and make sure your payment options are ready.

Stack rewards for more value

Savings during Big Deal Days come in layers:

Up to 40% off everyday business needs

10% back in rewards when you buy 3+ qualifying Business Essentials products

Up to 4% back on Amazon brand purchases leading up to the event, rising to 6% back during Prime Big Deal Days (based on your Business Prime plan)

Use the next two days to plan ahead

As your team begins planning for the year ahead, think beyond your business’ immediate needs. Breakroom coffee, cleaning products, and everyday office supplies can be purchased in bulk while deals are live. Tech investments such as laptops can also be timed with Prime Big Deal Days to lock in extra savings.

Since the event only lasts two days, planning ahead is the best way to make the most of limited-time offers.

Larger organizations can earn benefits, too

Amazon Business offers advanced tools to streamline procurement and manage compliance for larger businesses. These include:

Spend Anomaly monitoring to identify unusual purchasing patterns

Guided Buying and Spend Visibility to give procurement teams more control over purchasing behavior and insights into trends

A 90-day extended free trial to experience the full suite of enterprise features

Pay by Invoice with extended payment terms to improve cash flow flexibility

Make sure you’re a Business Prime member

To get the most out of Prime Big Deal Days, make sure your Business Prime membership is active. New members gain access to exclusive offers, while existing members should review their benefits to ensure they’re maximizing every discount.

Prime Big Deal Days is coming up fast. Plan ahead, build your wish lists, and save money when stocking up on essentials for your business.

Click here to explore all available deals and start planning your purchases.