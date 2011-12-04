Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

No Animals Were Harmed to Make This Lip Balm Today's featured item from our Holiday Gift Guide is a vegan lip balm set made by Sprout Skincare.

By Colleen DeBaise

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

No Animals Were Harmed to Make This Lip Balm
Vegan lip balm set, made by Sprout Skincare in Brooklyn, N.Y, priced at $18.

Editor's Note: We're rolling out 12 Days of Indie Merchant Gifts. Readers can vote for their favorite gifts, starting Dec. 12.

Now here's a nice stocking stuffer. Adina Grigore tells us in her gift guide submission that she was frustrated by all the skincare companies claiming to be all-natural while still using synthetic chemicals. "I was having horrible skin reactions," she writes, "and I couldn't afford the higher-end natural brands filled with exotic ingredients."

So, like many entrepreneurs before her, Grigore took matters into her own hands -- and set out to make something "truly all natural, simple and affordable." All of Sprout Skincare's products, such as this vegan lip balm set, are made from organic, fair-trade or small-farm ingredients, and everything is handmade in Brooklyn, N.Y., she says.

"Our ingredients are safe enough to eat," she says. "In fact, the main ingredient for our lip balms is cocoa butter, like in chocolate." (Our reaction: Yum.) Grigore notes that the balm set is packed in a "sexy black tin," which makes it perfect for the "stylish vegan" in someone's life -- or anyone looking to use more natural skincare.

"We think your lips are a great place to start, especially in the winter," she says. Good point. We're (mostly) meat eaters, but we hate chapped lips, too.

Colleen DeBaise is special projects director at Entrepreneur.com.

