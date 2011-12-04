No Animals Were Harmed to Make This Lip Balm

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Editor's Note: We're rolling out 12 Days of Indie Merchant Gifts. Readers can vote for their favorite gifts, starting Dec. 12.

Now here's a nice stocking stuffer. Adina Grigore tells us in her gift guide submission that she was frustrated by all the skincare companies claiming to be all-natural while still using synthetic chemicals. "I was having horrible skin reactions," she writes, "and I couldn't afford the higher-end natural brands filled with exotic ingredients."

So, like many entrepreneurs before her, Grigore took matters into her own hands -- and set out to make something "truly all natural, simple and affordable." All of Sprout Skincare's products, such as this vegan lip balm set, are made from organic, fair-trade or small-farm ingredients, and everything is handmade in Brooklyn, N.Y., she says.

"Our ingredients are safe enough to eat," she says. "In fact, the main ingredient for our lip balms is cocoa butter, like in chocolate." (Our reaction: Yum.) Grigore notes that the balm set is packed in a "sexy black tin," which makes it perfect for the "stylish vegan" in someone's life -- or anyone looking to use more natural skincare.

"We think your lips are a great place to start, especially in the winter," she says. Good point. We're (mostly) meat eaters, but we hate chapped lips, too.

Check back tomorrow to see which indie merchant's gift we've selected for Day No. 6. And don't forget to vote for your favorite, starting Dec. 12.



Day 1: "The Shopping List Bag" - L.E. Green Bags

Day 2: Children's multicultural books - Hartlyn Kids

Day 3: Chalkboard beer mug - The Man Registry

Day 4: Recycled china pendant - The Broken Plate Pendant Co.

Day 5: Vegan lip balm - Sprout Skincare

Day 6: Fair-trade-certified soccer ball - Senda Athletics

Day 7: Digital luggage scale - EatSmart Products

Day 8: Dog treat pouch - Sara Bella Upcycled

Day 9: "Not sent from my iPhone" Stationery set - Red Letter Paper Co.

Day 10: Key lime BBQ Sauce - Reva Foods

Day 11: Periodic Table of Elements necklace - My London Sun