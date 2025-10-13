Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways Adaptability and mission-driven culture are pivotal for startups to navigate market cycles and build long-term value.

Emotional intelligence and humility are crucial leadership qualities that determine the potential of a company to succeed.

Building a resilient company with strong teams and scalable systems is more important than focusing solely on product development.

Markets move in cycles.

Anyone who has spent time investing in or building companies knows this. There are moments when capital flows freely, valuations climb and new technologies promise unlimited potential.

There are also moments when the brakes slam, liquidity dries up and only the strongest businesses remain standing.

In either scenario, the founders who thrive share these critical traits: adaptability, emotional intelligence, humility and a focus on building enduring companies over flashy products. These qualities don’t just help startups survive downturns; they allow them to define a meaningful legacy that extends far beyond quarterly results.

I’ve witnessed many cycles unfold firsthand, and I believe today’s founders must embrace three essential principles to stay relevant over the next decade.

Related: Here’s Why Values Matter So Much in Business

Adaptability and long-term vision

One thing becomes clear when considering the long term: the longer the time horizon, the more variables come into play.

No founder can anticipate every shift in consumer behavior, regulation or technology. This recognition makes adaptability one of the most valuable traits a business can possess.

Adaptability doesn’t mean losing focus or chasing every new trend. It means building a culture and a mindset that welcomes change, absorbs shocks and keeps moving forward. Think of adaptability as the ultimate competitive edge; the company that learns faster outpaces the company that resists change.

Still, long-term vision matters.

A “North Star,” expressed through a mission statement or a clearly defined cultural ethos, provides steady direction during uncertain times. But that vision must have enough flexibility to evolve as conditions shift. The best companies set their destination while accepting that the exact route may change along the way.

The balance lies in execution. Each day, founders must deliver results and drive progress, while also maintaining the humility to adjust the plan as circumstances evolve.

At Dale Ventures, we believe in the adage, “Slow is smooth, and smooth is fast.” Companies that move forward methodically, with discipline and patience, often outperform those chasing short-term hype.

Emotional intelligence and humility in leadership

At its core, business is people building something together.

Technologies change, markets shift, but this truth does not. A founder’s ability to understand, inspire and lead people determines whether their company can reach its potential.

That is where emotional intelligence (EQ) becomes invaluable. The best leaders recognize what motivates their teams, listen actively, and cultivate trust. High EQ creates resilience within an organization. You want to create a culture where people give their best because they believe in the mission and the person leading them.

I’ve seen this firsthand in a 175-person company where the founder and CEO knew every person’s name, including the most junior employees, and took time to listen to each of them. That type of connection builds loyalty and drives performance at levels that money alone cannot buy.

Hand in hand with EQ comes humility. In practice, humility means knowing your limits, being willing to delegate, and resisting the temptation to let ego dictate decisions. Without humility, founders risk micromanaging themselves into exhaustion or alienating the very people who could help them scale.

There are famous exceptions where visionary leaders succeed despite lacking humility or self-awareness, but they are exceptions for a reason. For the vast majority of founders, humility and EQ are essential ingredients for long-term success.

Related: Beyond the Basics: 5 Surprising Qualities Investors Seek in a Winning Team

Building great companies vs. great products

There is an essential distinction between building a great product and building a great company. An excellent company will consistently produce great products. A great product, on the other hand, can wither if housed inside a weak company.

History is filled with examples of excellent products acquired by mediocre companies, only to fade away. That’s because enterprise value is built not on a single product but on durable structures: strong teams, resilient cultures and scalable systems.

One of the most significant risks to any business is “key person risk.” This occurs when too much knowledge, too many relationships or too much responsibility rests solely with the founder. For a company to endure, responsibility must shift outward. Founders must build strong teams and empower them to lead, so the company’s value is not dependent on any individual.

This is also where legacy comes into play. Founders should think about legacy from day zero. I’m not talking about personal legacy, but the company’s legacy. What will this business represent in the long run? What mission will guide its people when the founder is no longer in the room? A clear, authentic mission statement can become a cultural force, shaping decisions and fueling growth over decades.

Great companies recognize this early. They see that products are outputs of culture. The products will follow if the culture is strong, aligned and mission-driven.

Practical applications for today’s founders

So how can a founder today put these principles into practice?

Establish a North Star early. Craft a mission statement that truly means something, and revisit it as the company grows. This is the anchor for adaptability. Balance patience with execution. Don’t wait passively for change, but don’t rush either. Move forward deliberately and with focus. Lead with EQ and humility. Invest in people. Learn what motivates them. Delegate where needed. Accept that you cannot do everything yourself. Build durable structures. Focus on team-building, knowledge-sharing and reducing key-person dependency. A company built on one individual will always be fragile. Consider legacy, not ego. Ask what you want the company to represent for customers, employees and the broader world. Let that guide decisions, not personal ambition.

Related: You Can Make or Break Your Startup in 60 Seconds — Here’s How to Make Each One Count

A valuable future awaits

The founders who will remain relevant over the next decade are those who see beyond the hype cycles and short-term valuations. They’re the ones who adapt to change without losing focus, lead people with humility and build enduring companies capable of producing great products repeatedly.

As I remind every founder I meet: Hope is not a strategy, ego is not a business plan and shortcuts rarely lead to long-term success. But adaptability, emotional intelligence and mission-driven culture? Those are strategies that never go out of style.