Dr. Drew Pinsky and serial investor Kim Perell explain why building a business isn't just about funding—it's about having the right 'people pillars.'

Stephanie Bastow, CEO of Active Beauty, prides herself on her drive and determination to build something from the ground up. But as her wellness brand gains traction, the weight of doing it all herself is getting harder to bear. "Sometimes I'm holding my breath, and sometimes I'm breathing," she says.

Her company's hero product, B. Skin Tight, is a multifunctional formula designed to support skin, hydration, recovery, and brain function. She's on shelves and seeing sell-through, but she's reached a critical point in her journey: preparing for a potential Series A raise without the marketing resources to show off what the product can really do.

Stephanie came to Entrepreneur Therapy, presented by Amazon Business, for advice from both investor Kim Perell and health expert Dr. Drew Pinsky. What she got was a lesson in the power of community.

It didn't take long for her advisors to spot the problem. Stephanie is over-extending herself. She's the entire marketing team: hosting podcasts, training stores, attending events, and trying to engage with investors. She admits her only real support system is her husband.

Both Dr. Drew and Perell cautioned against mixing her personal and professional lives.

Dr. Drew said that relying solely on her husband for emotional support can backfire badly. "As soon as you tell us you're in distress, we want to fix it," he said. "And that is not what you really need right now."

Instead, he encouraged her to mind a mentor or two. "You need support. You need a peer group," he said.

Kim Perell backs that up with her own story. "I tried to do everything alone," she says. "And it was a big mistake." She explains how she created four "people pillars"—her husband, a peer group, a mentor, and a trusted team. "I feel that you have one of these four pillars with your husband, but you're falling over on the other three."

Stephanie leaves the session feeling seen. "I felt like they really spent the time, went the deep dive and tried to understand," she says.

Watch the episode to hear how Stephanie's session helped her rethink what real support looks like—and how building the right foundation could be the most important part of building her brand.

