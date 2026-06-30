Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways Unlike Nike and Adidas (mono-brand businesses vulnerable to any single slowdown), Anta built a multi-brand portfolio where each brand serves a specific customer without cannibalizing the others.

The Amer Sports acquisition shows Anta’s approach. They acquired a premium customer, a global store network and brand equity that couldn’t be built organically in a decade.

The lesson for companies: Build a structure, not just a brand. Ask where your current product can realistically own the customer relationship, and where its positioning creates a ceiling.

Most people in the West still can’t place Anta on a map. That’s the point.

While Nike spent the last few years managing inventory bloat, cutting wholesale partners and watching its stock shed a quarter of its value, Anta was doing something different. It wasn’t chasing Nike. It was building a structure that doesn’t need to.

In 2024, Anta reported group revenue of CNY 69.5 billion, roughly $9.6 billion, driven by a multi-brand portfolio spanning mass-market athletic to premium outdoor. The crown jewel of that portfolio is Amer Sports, which owns Arc’teryx and Salomon. Before Anta’s acquisition, Amer Sports was still loss-making. Five years after the deal closed, it turned profitable, with Arc’teryx emerging as a flagship outdoor brand and Salomon becoming a key growth driver. A holding company running a playbook, not a brand running a marketing calendar.

The architecture Western brands missed

Nike and Adidas are mono-brand businesses. They have sub-lines, collaborations and category teams, but everything routes back to one name. When that name stumbles, the whole machine slows. Nike’s full-year revenues for fiscal 2025 came in at $46.3 billion, down 10% on the year, with Q4 alone falling 12%. Adidas grew 12% over the same period. But even Adidas’s gains are a single-brand story, built on Sambas and Gazelles, with the same cycle risk when those cool off.

Anta’s structure looks less like a sportswear company and more like LVMH with running shoes. FILA China serves the premium fashion-sport crossover. Descente covers technical performance. Kolon Sport and Arc’teryx anchor the serious outdoor segment. The core Anta brand goes wide and mass. At Milano Cortina 2026, the flagship Anta brand outfitted ten Chinese national teams, FILA China equipped the freestyle skiing aerials squad, and Descente China supplied technical apparel for alpine skiing and snowboard halfpipe. One company, three brand identities, zero confusion.

The acquisition logic

The Amer Sports deal wasn’t about learning outdoor retail. Anta bought it because Arc’teryx already had a premium customer, a global store network and brand equity that couldn’t be built organically in a decade. The deal involved €2.663 billion in equity across a consortium including FountainVest and Tencent, plus €3 billion in debt financing, then monetized through a public listing that raised approximately $1.57 billion in gross proceeds.

Anta bought a brand with an equity gap, not a business gap. Fixed the operations. Left the identity intact.

That same logic extended in June 2025, when Anta acquired Jack Wolfskin for $290 million, integrating it to strengthen its presence in Europe’s outdoor sector while applying Anta’s supply chain efficiencies for global scaling. In January 2026, Anta announced plans to become the largest shareholder of Puma, with Board Chairman Ding Shizhong calling it a major step forward in the company’s “single-focus, multi-brand, globalization” strategy.

What operators should take from this

Most founders think about brand-building as accumulation. Spend on marketing, earn awareness, repeat. Anta’s playbook is segmentation by architecture. Each brand in the portfolio serves a specific customer without cannibalizing the others, a level of strategic discipline most early-stage companies don’t apply even within a single product line.

The practical question isn’t whether to go acquire companies — it’s whether you’re building your company as a structure or just a brand. Ask where your current product can realistically own the customer relationship, and where its positioning creates a ceiling. Premium buyers don’t arrive because the mass product got better. Brand gravity doesn’t work that way, and marketing budgets rarely overcome it.

Shopify understood this without M&A. The core product serves merchants, but Shopify Capital, Shopify Logistics and Shopify Markets each address distinct customer problems that a single product couldn’t solve cleanly. One company on the surface, a portfolio in practice.

The earlier you think about which customer segments warrant their own identity, their own team and their own P&L, the fewer forced pivots you’ll need later.

Looking forward

Anta has announced plans to open 1,000 stores across Southeast Asia within three years, with overseas revenue already up 150% year-over-year. Its global market cap sat at $32.66 billion in 2025, with ecommerce contributing 35.1% of total revenue. The company has stopped playing catch-up and started building the infrastructure to make Western brand dominance in sportswear feel like a historical assumption rather than a market reality.

For businesses watching this, the strategic question isn’t whether you can out-market a competitor. According to GlobalData, Nike held 12.7% of the global sportswear market in 2025, down 1.5 percentage points from the year prior. Anta holds a fraction of that. But Anta is the one that just bought Puma.

A bigger brand doesn’t always outlast a better structure.