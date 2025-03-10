Balancing priorities has always been part of entrepreneurship, but 2025 brings unique challenges for business owners looking to grow. Explore the top three questions that surfaced with tips to tackle them for success.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Balancing priorities has always been part of entrepreneurship, but 2025 brings unique challenges for business owners looking to grow. According to Intuit QuickBook's recent entrepreneurship report, growth and expansion are top priorities for small business owners in 2025. Despite these priorities, inflation continues to weigh on business growth while rising demand for digital and ecommerce reshapes how businesses compete.

The survey of 3,000 business owners and consumers in the U.S. unpacked the top questions on the minds of small business owners, revealing insights and trends that are helpful to entrepreneurs at any stage of their business. Here are the top three questions that surfaced with tips to tackle them for success.

Related: Small Business Owners Lose an Average of 7 Hours of Sleep Per Week — Here's What's Causing It

1. How can I grow my business despite ongoing inflation?

Inflation hits small businesses hard because they often lack the resources or cash reserves that larger companies have. Small business growth has declined in the past 12 months, with revenue declining by an average of $11,850 per small business, according to the 2025 Intuit QuickBooks Small Business Index Annual Report. Between rising costs and loss in revenue, entrepreneurs are facing tough decisions this year — 35% of business owners plan to increase prices next year, while others seek creative ways to reduce expenses.

Inflation doesn't have to stall growth if you have the right strategies to get ahead of it:

Look critically at where you're spending your money: Start by thoroughly auditing your expenses. Look for costs to trim, like switching to a more affordable office space or finding new shipping resources to lower delivery fees. Categorizing expenses into "essential" and "non-essential" can help prioritize what matters most. Consider using expense-tracking software to eliminate manual errors and keep a real-time view of your cash flow. Diversify revenue streams: The report showed that 32% of business owners plan to diversify their revenue streams to stay afloat. For example, a local fitness studio may begin offering virtual workout programs or sell branded activewear online. Working with an accountant or financial advisor can help you identify which revenue streams make the most sense for your business, analyzing cash flow statements and balance sheets to give you the insights you need to make informed decisions. Look for new ways to partner for efficiencies: Some businesses use partnerships and connections to cut shipping costs and improve efficiency. For example, a local coffee shop could negotiate bulk discounts with a nearby bean roaster, or two clothing designers could collaborate to share fabric costs for their garments. According to the report, 37% of small businesses are poised to explore new ways to source products and materials.

2. How can I stay competitive as more customers shop online?

Online shopping has become the preferred way to shop, and small businesses are racing to meet the demand. Whether a business sells products or offers specialized services, meeting customers online is critical to stay competitive. In 2025, 35% plan to invest in expanding ecommerce offerings, and 71% already operate online to some degree.

To grow online sales, start with the basics:

Create a smooth checkout experience: Customers demand easy purchase options, which is why 64% of business owners prefer online payment platforms, and 56% already use digital systems to drive sales. Consider investing in shopping cart software that integrates with your site, supports popular payments via credit card, payment apps or other gateways, and ensures a secure, user-friendly experience. Service-based businesses can also benefit from using scheduling software that allows clients to book and pay online, ensuring a seamless, end-to-end shopping journey. Invest in analytics: To take your ecommerce shop to the next level, use analytics tools to track customer behavior, product trends and market demand. AI-driven platforms can simplify complex data, making it actionable for small businesses without hiring a dedicated team. Meet customers where they are: Consider how you're staying connected with your audience digitally. Email campaigns, social media and SMS marketing are affordable options to keep customers engaged and informed.

3. Should I leverage my entrepreneurial expertise to start a side hustle?

A side hustle is a lower-risk way to test new business ideas or add an additional revenue stream. For many small business owners, it's a smart strategy for building financial resilience during uncertain economic times. In fact, starting a new side hustle has become the top wealth-building strategy for small business owners, outranking financial investments. Nearly 33% of our survey respondents plan to start a side hustle in 2025, with 43% of business owners splitting their time between multiple jobs to boost their revenue.

Use what you have: Owning an established business is a valuable resource for starting a new project. Choose a hustle that complements the expertise, assets and customer relationships that are already established. For example, a bakery owner could open a shared commercial kitchen to rent to other food entrepreneurs or write a signature cookbook. According to the survey, 71% of respondents are keeping their current job, and nearly 1 in 4 use their current job as a launchpad to build their passion project. Keep startup costs low: Start small with opportunities that require minimal investment. Freelancing, online marketplaces or service-based add-ons can provide an easy entry point. Tracking revenue and expenses from the start will help you stay on top of finances from different sources and scale when your side hustle takes off. Master time management: Balancing multiple commitments is no easy feat. Automation tools like scheduling apps or expense trackers can help entrepreneurs stay organized and focused.

Related: Side Hustles Are Soaring as Entrepreneurs Start Businesses Working Part- or Full-Time Elsewhere, According to a New Report

What are your goals for entrepreneurship in 2025?