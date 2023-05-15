This Two-Time Entrepreneur's 7 Keys to Growing Your Business Fast and Smart Join us for this free webinar as we uncover proven business strategies that span marketing to operations to managing finances and so much more.

"Making all the mistakes turned into learning all the lessons." So says Jackie Hermes, founder and CEO of Accelity, a B2B marketing agency. Hermes has experienced the ups and downs of entrepreneurship first hand. She's had big clients walk away, made the wrong hires, and spent too much time and money on strategies that didn't work.

Today, she takes her experiences and uses the lessons she has learned to help B2B brands grow fast, smart, and for the long haul. Now she wants to share her experience and know-how with you. Join us for a free webinar, This Two-Time Entrepreneur's 7 Keys to Growing Your Business Fast and Smart, presented by Oracle NetSuite and Entrepreneur.

Moderator Terry Rice will join Hermes for this inspiring conversation, as she tells us about her entrepreneurial journey and uncovers her top seven keys to smart growth. Hermes' keys will span the gamut of topics and strategies—from marketing to operations to managing finances and so much more.

Attendees of this webinar will:

  • Discover the first step every entrepreneur must take to quickly grow a sustainable business

  • Learn the secret to attracting, hiring and retaining top talent

  • Gain insight on how to future-proof your business by offering scalable products and services

  • Understand how to manage your finances and gain access to emergency funds

  • And more

This Two-Time Entrepreneur's 7 Keys to Growing Your Business Fast will take place live on Thursday June 22 at 12 p.m. EST | 9 a.m. PST.

