Strong Leaders Use This Creative Strategy to Come Up With the Best Ideas

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways Discover why some of the world’s most famous innovations didn’t come from the boardroom.

Learn how everyday employees can spark breakthroughs you might be overlooking.

What do Post-it notes, Gmail and Slack have in common? It’s not just their stickiness. They were all born from employees solving their own problems — innovating at the edge of their organizations with minimal oversight but huge creativity.

In 1974, Art Fry was frustrated when his bookmarks kept falling out of his hymnal during choir practice. He remembered a “failed” adhesive his 3M colleague had created during their “permitted bootlegging” time (now known as 15% time). Fry applied the adhesive to his bookmark, and it never fell out again. That simple idea eventually became the billion-dollar Post-it® note product line.

Fast-forward to 2003: Paul Bucheit, an engineer at Google, was annoyed by storage limits and slow speeds of existing email services. Using Google’s famed “20% time,” he built Gmail, which would go on to become the world’s most widely used email platform.

In 2009, Facebook engineers Justin Rosenstein and Leah Perlman were participating in an internal hackathon. Their challenge was helping users interact with content more easily, a problem they solved elegantly: the “Like” button. Today, it’s a standard feature across social media.

These examples have become part of corporate lore — but they illustrate an important truth: the best innovations rarely come from boardrooms. They come from people on the front lines, solving problems they actually face.

Related: 9 Ways Your Company Can Encourage Innovation

The problem with top-down innovation

Consider a Monday-morning standup where a CEO announces a new project management tool “to improve collaboration.” The team groans because no one asked the people who actually use these tools daily. Or think about AI-powered updates to apps and services that solve problems no one really has — classic innovation theater.

Well-intentioned, top-down initiatives often waste time and money. They lack the context, urgency, and personal buy-in that drive adoption. Both internal innovation and customer-facing products suffer when leadership is disconnected from day-to-day realities.

Why grassroots innovation works

People on the front lines see friction points daily. They notice patterns and pain points that leadership often misses, giving them insight into the problems that truly need solving.

Take the night-shift cleaning crew at Tokyo Station, Japan. Averaging 68 years old, they clean a 1,000-passenger train in seven minutes, precisely and with pride. When they request better equipment or workflow changes, management acts quickly. This team exemplifies bottom-up innovation: motivated, empowered, and constantly improving.

Bottom-up innovation allows people to create solutions to their own challenges, which is faster, iterative and more motivating than top-down directives. Knowledge compounds like interest — the quicker the cycles of experimentation, the faster the learning. But it only works if the right people, culture, and freedom are in place.

Creating the conditions for grassroots innovation

Hiring is your first step. Look for curiosity and initiative. Seek people who question the status quo and solve problems beyond their job description. These are the employees most likely to drive meaningful change.

Next, create psychological safety. Small failures should be learning opportunities, not career setbacks. Give teams budgets and freedom to test ideas without excessive approvals, while tracking insights and outcomes. Celebrating attempts — even unsuccessful ones — keeps confidence and creativity high.

Finally, remove friction. Provide fast-track approvals, democratize access to tools and data, break down silos and equip teams for rapid experimentation. Train managers to champion rather than gatekeep these efforts and create pathways to scale successful ideas.

Related: How to Build an AI-Driven Company Culture — Without Overwhelming Employees

Getting started

Start by identifying people already solving problems creatively. Give them time, resources and autonomy. Encourage small experiments, track engagement and iterations and celebrate learning — even from failures. Scale the solutions that work.

Bottom-up innovation consistently beats top-down approaches because it’s organic, authentic and informed by real problems. As a leader, your role is to enable innovation, not dictate it. Clear the path, remove barriers and give credit where it’s due.

This week, challenge yourself to identify one person in your organization who’s already solving problems creatively, and empower them to do more. The people closest to the work often know best how to improve it — and your job is to give them the freedom to act.