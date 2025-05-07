Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

For CEOs, the work to build and sustain a strong company culture is never done. Even the best cultures can be challenged in an uncertain business landscape. But there's no question that culture is the difference maker in all winning teams.

Great CEOs regularly assess their company culture to identify what's working and what isn't, and make adjustments. Below are the five steps top leaders take when "spring cleaning" their company culture:

1. Recognize the need for a cultural overhaul

The first step is understanding when culture needs a reset. We've all recognized the signs of a company culture in distress. Goals aren't met. There is a lack of trust between teams. People point fingers and blame others for performance challenges. There's low accountability and poor communication. Decision-making takes too long and is tied up in bureaucracy. People are frozen by a fear of making mistakes or are afraid to ask for help when they need it. Silos develop. The most harmful sign is when turnover rates are high, and leaders notice their best performers are leaving.

At the leadership level, CEOs may take shortcuts to hit KPIs or focus on putting out fires instead of strategy. It is only when great leaders recognize these indicators as signs that their culture may need a fresh sweep that they can then take steps to rejuvenate it.

2. Set the tone from the top

Once leaders identify their company's problem areas, the best leaders spring into action by setting the tone for change. Legendary Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz once said he never knew who his best players were until his team lost. That's something I've experienced in the business world as well. True competitors step forward in challenging times. Amid the toughest challenges, winners find a way. Fostering that winning culture means that the team knows they are in the battle together, they will pick each other up when they fail and they'll face the next challenge as a stronger team. Teams thrive when they overcome challenges together.

3. Stay connected to the mission and vision

Great leaders ensure everyone on the team knows what success looks like. Transparency about expectations — and how each employee affects the outcomes — keeps the team engaged and motivated. Open communication about results and progress helps the team stay tightly connected. When the executive team clearly articulates how their initiatives drive the company's results, it sets a tone that encourages consistency between individual actions and overall company goals.

A strong leadership team is at the core of any cultural reset. It's more than just leading. Successful executives stay actively engaged with teams to solve problems collaboratively and ensure everyone understands the vision and strategy. As the tip of the spear, the executive team shows that they are also always working on getting better as leaders. They celebrate their employees' victories and emphasize the importance of living out the company's cultural values.

Over time, a leader may determine it's time to revisit the organization's mission, vision and values to ensure the company is still addressing customer needs. But changes to these core elements are strategic, not reactionary. They pave the way for a culture that is focused on constant improvement.

4. Enhance team morale

In top cultures, employees are empowered to take informed risks and learn from failure. Team members are excited about opportunities and possibilities, and new ideas frequently bubble up. Employees approach challenges with a spirit of curiosity. Thriving teams meet deadlines and honor commitments. Employees communicate proactively, frequently and respectfully. In the very best companies, there is a sense of purpose, camaraderie and joy in the office.

It sounds simple, but the office environment also plays a part in a team's success. Ensuring the office is tidy, well lit and has space both for focused work and collaboration helps the team stay upbeat and productive. Providing the technology, tools and training the team needs to succeed is also essential to team morale.

5. Ongoing commitment to improving

Great leaders are consistent, maintaining focus on performance and establishing a robust feedback loop with customers and team members. Transparency, frequent check-ins by leaders and clear communication when changes occur are all essential to building and sustaining a strong, adaptable culture.

When leaders remain open to feedback and actively seek out new perspectives from CEO peers, it allows them to continuously refine their leadership approach to evolve as circumstances change. Staying connected to CEOs who are navigating the same challenges helps them learn from others and see around corners.

In winning teams, oftentimes leaders look up and realize the sum is even greater than its parts. Great leaders work consistently and intentionally to create that kind of team. Business leaders hold the key to initiating this change, steering their companies toward a future of adaptability, engagement and continual growth. These five strategies can lead to a revitalized corporate culture that boosts employee morale and drives sustained business success.