As a Company Grows, the CEO’s Role Must Change. Here’s What That Requires.

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Key Takeaways In a growing company, it’s tempting to stay involved in everything. But the volume makes that impossible. The more important question becomes whether you’ve built a team that can make good decisions without you.

Delegating a decision is much harder than delegating a task. People need room to develop their own judgment. They need to make decisions, learn from the consequences and gradually take on more responsibility.

As the company grows, the most valuable use of a CEO’s time changes. You need to spend more time thinking about where the company should be in three, five or 10 years.

The skills that help you build a company are not always the same skills you need to lead it at scale.

When a company is small, the CEO knows almost everything that is happening. You know the people, the clients and where the biggest opportunities are. You are close to the details, and when something goes wrong, you can usually get involved and help fix it yourself.

I remember that stage of my career clearly. There was a certain comfort in being close to everything. Decisions could be made quickly because the distance between a question and the person making the decision was very short.

Then the company grows, markets expand, teams multiply, new offices open, customers come from different parts of the world. Decisions become larger, the consequences become harder to see immediately, and there are simply more things happening than one person can follow.

That is when I learned one of the harder lessons of leadership: The way you lead a company at one stage of its growth can become a limitation at the next. For a CEO, growth requires a change in role.

You stop being the center of every decision

In a growing company, there is a natural temptation to stay involved in everything.

It comes from a good place. You care about the business. You know its history. You have developed instincts that have served you well. You may even believe that your involvement protects the quality of decisions.

Eventually, though, the volume makes that impossible. The more important question becomes whether you have built a team that can make good decisions without you. That question has changed the way I see leadership.

At BGN, we operate across more than 120 countries, with people working across different markets, cultures and areas of expertise. I cannot be in every room where a decision is being made. Nor should I be.

My responsibility is to make sure the people in those rooms understand the direction of the company, the standards we expect and the judgment required to act in its best interests.

That takes time. It also requires trust.

The hardest thing to delegate is judgment

Delegating a task is relatively easy; however, delegating a decision is much harder.

The real test comes when you give someone responsibility for something important and resist the urge to step back in when they approach it differently from the way you would have. That is where leadership gets uncomfortable.

People need room to develop their own judgment. They need to make decisions, learn from the consequences and gradually take on more responsibility.

If a CEO corrects every decision before a person has had the opportunity to own it, that person learns something very quickly: Wait for the CEO. And that is exactly what a growing company cannot afford. The goal is to develop leaders who can think independently while remaining aligned with the company’s values and objectives.

I have found that this takes more than hiring talented people. It requires giving them meaningful responsibility and allowing them to grow into it.

Show me your calendar, and I’ll tell you what kind of CEO you are

One of the clearest signs that a company has changed is the CEO’s calendar.

Early in a company’s life, the calendar can be filled with operational questions: Which customer needs attention? Which deal needs to be closed? Which problem needs solving today?

As the company grows, the most valuable use of a CEO’s time changes. You need to spend more time thinking about where the company should be in three, five or 10 years. Which markets deserve investment? Where should we build? Which capabilities will we need? Who are the leaders who can take the company forward? What should the organization stand for as it grows?

Those questions rarely produce an immediate result: There is no satisfying feeling of crossing something off a list, and yet they may be among the most consequential decisions a CEO makes.

I have become increasingly protective of time for that kind of thinking. A full calendar can create the feeling of productivity while leaving little room for perspective. The larger the company becomes, the more valuable perspective becomes.

You have to let the company become bigger than you

There is a personal side to this transition that people do not talk about enough.

When you have spent years building a business, your identity can become closely connected to it. You know the history. You remember it all: the difficult years, the people who took a chance on the company when it was smaller, the decisions that changed its direction. That history is never truly behind us; it shapes where we go.

But the company also has to develop an identity of its own. If every important relationship, decision or opportunity depends on the CEO personally, the organization remains smaller than its size suggests.

A strong company should be able to carry its values through many people. That means developing leaders who can represent the business with customers and partners as well as giving people enough context to understand why decisions are made. It also means creating a culture where standards remain consistent even when the CEO is not present.

For me, that is one of the most rewarding parts of leadership.

Seeing someone you have developed walk into a room and handle a situation exceptionally well gives you a different kind of satisfaction from solving the problem yourself. You realize the organization is growing its own strength.

The CEO has to keep learning too

There is another trap that comes with seniority: People begin to assume that because you are the CEO, you should already know the answer.

Sometimes you do, but let’s face it — often you do not.

The larger and more international a company becomes, the more important it is to remain curious. Someone who works close to a customer may understand something the executive team has missed. A colleague in another market may see an opportunity that looks invisible from headquarters. A younger member of the team may question an assumption that has been accepted for years.

I want people around me who are willing to challenge my thinking. That requires humility, but it also requires confidence. A leader who feels threatened every time someone disagrees will eventually surround herself with people who agree too easily. That is dangerous for any company.

The CEO has to keep listening, especially when the company becomes large enough for the leader to hear mostly what other people think she wants to hear.

Growth changes the questions

I think about the evolution of leadership through the questions we ask.

When you are building a company, you ask, “How do we make this work?” As the company grows, the question becomes, “Who can make this work without me?” Then it becomes, “How do we build an organization that can keep growing?” And eventually, “What kind of company are we building for the people who will lead it after us?”

That last question changes the perspective completely.

It moves leadership beyond the next deal, the next quarter or even the next stage of growth. It makes you think about culture, talent, reputation and institutional knowledge. It makes you think about whether the company can continue to evolve when the people who built it eventually step aside.

That is a responsibility I take seriously.

Growth should change the CEO too

A company can only grow as far as its leadership is willing to grow with it.

For me, that has meant becoming more comfortable with distance from the details and more deliberate about where my attention belongs. It has meant trusting people with decisions that I once would have wanted to make myself. It has meant accepting that someone else may approach a problem differently and still reach an excellent outcome.

Most importantly, it has meant understanding that leadership at scale is a different job.

The instinct to get involved is still there. So is the satisfaction of solving a difficult problem yourself. But there is a greater satisfaction now in seeing a team solve something that once would have landed on my desk.

That is how you know the company is becoming bigger than its founder, its CEO or any single individual.

And perhaps that is one of the clearest signs that you have built something that can last.