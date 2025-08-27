The Simple Mental Shift This Former Navy SEAL Uses to Stay Calm When Everything Is Falling Apart Former SEAL Team Two Commanding Officer Mike Hayes shares leadership and self-improvement strategies from his new book, "Mission Driven: The Path to a Life of Purpose."

By Dan Bova

Key Takeaways

  • Former Navy SEAL commander, and nonprofit and business leader Mike Hayes offers his insights for living a rewarding life in his new book "Mission Driven: The Path to a Life of Purpose."
  • Mike spent two decades as a Navy SEAL, leading a 2,000-person special operations task force in Afghanistan, serving Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.
  • Proceeds from his book are donated to paying off the mortgages of Gold Star widows.

Usually on How Success Happens, we speak with founders and creators who use words like "battle" and "fight" as metaphors describing what it takes to build a business. But this week's guest has lived those words quite literally.

Former SEAL Team Two Commanding Officer Mike Hayes joined the show to discuss his journey from elite military leader to executive and author, offering practical wisdom that anyone can apply toward a fulfilling, purpose-driven career.

Mike spent two decades as a Navy SEAL, leading a 2,000-person special operations task force in Afghanistan, serving Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, and paying it forward by helping pay off mortgages for Gold Star widows through The 1162 Foundation. His newest book, Mission Driven: The Path to a Life of Purpose, channels his leadership lessons into actionable guidance for navigating doubt, building teams, and serving a cause greater than oneself.

You can watch our conversation here or listen to it below. And read on for three success takeaways from Hayes that can apply to any industry or area of your life.

1. Train Yourself to Thrive Under Stress

Mike emphasizes that success comes from learning how to be comfortable in uncomfortable circumstances. "No SEAL that goes into a gunfight that has fear. You're just in execution mode because you've been trained so well," he says. "Whenever anything negative happens in your life, if you spend your energy on that hypothetical potential negative thing that could happen, you are spending energy and bandwidth on the hypothetical thing that hasn't yet happened."

Takeaway: Spend your energy fixing problems — and capitalizing on opportunities — that are right in front of you.

2. Invest in Your Team's Mission, Not Just the Job

Instead of barking orders, Mike rallies people around a shared vision. He believes true leaders define the "who" — the character and purpose that unite a group — not just the "what," like titles or tasks. "When you converge people around that goal, then it's not work. It's a mission. It's enjoyment. It's a passion."

Takeaway: Strive to bring your team together around a genuine sense of purpose for longer-lasting, more meaningful success.

3. Serve Others to Find Your Own Purpose

For Mike, legacy means uplifting others: "Unlocking other people's ability to be amazing and therefore unlocking the nation's ability to be amazing." He teaches that the best way out of personal lows is to help someone else, and that real networking is about investing in others without expectation.

Takeaway: Whether you're at a career crossroads or facing doubt, seek ways to serve and inspire — you'll find strength and purpose in lifting up those around you.
Dan Bova

Entrepreneur Staff

VP of Special Projects

Dan Bova is the VP of Special Projects at Entrepreneur.com. He previously worked at Jimmy Kimmel Live, Maxim, and Spy magazine. His latest books for kids include This Day in History, Car and Driver's Trivia ZoneRoad & Track Crew's Big & Fast Cars, The Big Little Book of Awesome Stuff, and Wendell the Werewolf

Read his humor column This Should Be Fun if you want to feel better about yourself.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

