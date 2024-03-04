Want to be a leader who gets results? Then join our webinar on March 12th as entertainment mogul Clinton Sparks gives you actionable guidance that will help you become a great leader.

It can be a long and lonely road to becoming a successful leader—tough choices, self-doubt, and dealing with others' problems. But at the end of the day, if you can trust your gut reaction and get others to listen, you have what it takes to become a great leader.

In this webinar, creative visionary Clinton Sparks walks us through the most challenging parts of leadership. His expertise is constantly sought after by top strategists, executives, and artists (Lady Gaga, Eminem, Snoop Dogg - to name a few).

Clinton now joins Entrepreneur in this special leadership segment because he believes you have it takes; that you can walk into any room, get others to listen, and become a leader who fixes problems and gets results. Here's more on what Clinton will talk about:

Getting your message heard

How to build when nobody is watching

Innovate and accelerate everything you do

Become a leader that can fix any problem

Secure your spot now and fulfill your leadership potential during this insightful session.

About the Speaker:

Clinton is a renowned entertainment mogul, author, speaker, entrepreneur, visionary brand builder, creative executive, and leading-edge innovator when it comes to integrating culture, collaboration, and cross-platform marketing with an outstanding track record of success, and background managing multiple products from ideation to market launch.

He is also a Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum music producer, songwriter and DJ responsible for over 75 million records sold.