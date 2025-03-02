Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

In today's high-stakes business world, waiting for a problem to surface isn't an option. Whether you're a risk manager, compliance officer, or business owner, non-financial risks—from cybersecurity threats to reputation damage—can be the difference between success and crisis. And Riskify was made to help.

Riskify is an AI-powered risk monitoring platform that scans and analyzes risks in real time across seven key domains: Capital Markets, Operations, Reputation, Cybersecurity, Employees, Compliance, and ESG. With AI-generated insights and automated reporting, Riskify arms businesses with actionable intelligence, ensuring they stay ahead of disruptions rather than react to them.

From monitoring stock fluctuations to tracking regulatory changes and detecting cybersecurity vulnerabilities, Riskify centralizes risk management into one powerful tool. Simply log in, search for a company, and instantly generate a comprehensive Non-Financial Risk (NFR) report with real-time data pulled from sources like Google Finance, Crunchbase, LinkedIn, and more.

Riskify doesn't just provide data; it delivers strategic insights that help you make better business decisions. Whether evaluating a potential investment, screening vendors, or ensuring regulatory compliance, Riskify gives you the intelligence you need to minimize risks before they become costly problems.

The automated alerts and AI-driven monitoring work 24/7, so you never miss critical developments that could impact your business.

Beyond analysis, Riskify simplifies compliance reporting with clear, structured documentation. Whether you need to satisfy regulatory bodies or internal stakeholders, its easy-to-read reports take the hassle out of compliance tracking. Plus, the integration with major financial and business data sources ensures your risk assessments are always based on the most up-to-date information available.

And because compliance and risk mitigation should be accessible—not just for Fortune 500 companies—Riskify is now available at an unbeatable lifetime price.

Don't wait for risks to catch up with you.

Get Riskify now for just $59.99 (regularly $1,194) and take control of your business future.

Riskify Professional Plan: Real-Time Non-Financial Risk Checker (Lifetime Subscription) - $59.99



Get It Here

