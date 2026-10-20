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Key Takeaways Effective leaders combine high expectations with coaching, feedback and support, building trust while helping employees achieve their potential.

Asking employees what they need to do their best work — and following through — strengthens relationships, engagement and team resilience.

Distributing workloads, developing others and sharing expertise reduces burnout and dependence on a few key individuals, making teams stronger and more adaptable.

Every leader wants a resilient team. They turn to leadership development and workshops, but rarely do they stop to consider how a small but meaningful shift in their behavior can create space for trust and build resilience in their teams.

Care-centered leadership is one of the most overlooked competitive advantages in leadership.

Why? Because care carries an image problem. Many leaders hear the word and assume it means lowering the bar or avoiding difficult conversations. My research points in the opposite direction. Care-centered leadership asks more of leaders because it requires them to know people well enough to challenge them, develop them and have their trust when times are tough.

Care raises the bar

Holding people accountable has never meant leaving them to figure everything out alone.

High expectations without support feel like abandonment. Support without expectations can feel condescending. Care-centered leaders refuse to choose between the two because people deserve both belief and accountability.

They believe people can reach ambitious goals, then provide the coaching, feedback and resources that make those goals attainable. That combination changes the relationship between leaders and their teams. People stop feeling like replaceable employees and begin feeling like trusted partners.

When trust becomes part of everyday work, resilience follows naturally. People speak up sooner, solve problems together and stay connected when circumstances become difficult. Teams hold together because they know their leader will stay alongside them instead of disappearing when the work gets hard.

One conversation can change everything

Many leaders ask employees what they need, yet very little changes afterward.

A stronger approach begins with one simple question: “What do you need to do your very best work?”

The answer often reveals obstacles that would otherwise remain hidden. More importantly, the question shows genuine curiosity about another person’s success.

I have been on the receiving end of the opposite approach. Leaders have told me about all the things they had done for the team, yet they had never asked what I actually needed to do my best work. They acted on assumptions instead of information, then wondered why their efforts fell short.

The real leadership moment comes after the answer. People build trust through follow-through, not in conversations that don’t address the problem or don’t result in the appropriate action. When leaders remove an obstacle or provide the support someone actually requested, they send a powerful message that every voice matters. Those small moments accumulate over time until trust becomes part of the culture instead of another corporate value hanging on the wall.

Resilient teams share the load

Care-centered leadership produces measurable business results because it changes how teams operate together.

My research bears this out. Leaders who lead with care perform better on the things teams actually run on. Conflict resolution. Managing resources. Keeping people engaged. And the caregiving that builds those instincts does not cost you advancement. In my data, it showed no negative effect on getting ahead. The barrier was never care. The barrier is how organizations value it.

People stay longer. Conflict becomes easier to resolve because trust already exists. Knowledge flows more freely because leaders build capability across the entire organization instead of allowing expertise to collect around a handful of high performers.

During difficult moments, those habits become a competitive advantage. Too many organizations depend upon the same few people for every critical decision. That structure works until someone leaves, burns out or becomes unavailable.

A resilient team distributes responsibility, develops future leaders and shares knowledge generously. Strength comes from collective capability rather than individual heroics. Teams become harder to break because success belongs to everyone instead of resting upon one indispensable person.

3 practices every leader can start this week

Building a stronger team does not require a complete organizational overhaul. It begins with consistent leadership habits practiced every day.

1. Understand your team’s real capacity

Start by understanding your team’s actual capacity instead of relying on job descriptions or assumptions. Every employee brings different strengths, challenges and motivations that influence performance. Better decisions begin with better information about the people doing the work, rather than the version of the team that exists on paper.

2. Spread the load

Distribute meaningful work across the team instead of allowing the same people to carry every major project. Shared ownership develops confidence while reducing burnout among top performers, and it creates a deeper bench of capable leaders. When more people have opportunities to contribute, the entire team becomes more resilient.

3. Share what you know

Teach what you know instead of treating information like a source of influence. Leaders who openly transfer knowledge create organizations that adapt faster because expertise becomes shared instead of protected. The strongest leaders build capacity in other people, creating teams that can thrive together.

Leadership’s strongest competitive advantage

People rarely give their best because someone demands it. They give their best because they trust the person asking.

Leaders spend a great deal of time searching for the next strategy that will strengthen their organizations. Often, the answer is much closer than they think. When people feel supported and trusted, they stay. They solve harder problems together, weather uncertainty with greater confidence and help build organizations that are stronger because of the people inside them.

Care can’t be diminished to personality traits that leaders either have or don’t. We all get to choose how we will support our teams. By implementing care-centered leadership, we embrace a holistic view of our employees that supports both their good and the good of the company.

One honest thing before you build this: Care makes the organization stronger, and the organization rarely shares the cost with the people carrying it. The people doing the noticing, the holding and the bridging are building real executive skill, and most of it never shows up on a performance review. So build a culture of care. And be honest about who is paying for it.