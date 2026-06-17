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Key Takeaways Encourage managers and employees to have scheduling and availability conversations early and often.

Build flexibility where operationally possible. Flexibility is key to operational agility.

Invest in workforce visibility. Workforce management technology that fosters real-time operations insights can help organizations close execution gaps.

The World Cup is a global sports spectacle that fuels national pride and boosts local economies. It also disrupts workplaces across the world to the tune of $17 billion in lost productivity.

A new UKG global survey reveals over a third of workers (37%) plan to adjust their work schedules due to the 2026 World Cup. Changes range from taking at least one day off (33%) to arriving late, leaving early or skipping work altogether (27%). Even employees working regular hours aren’t immune to distractions: Nearly a quarter (23%) plan to openly watch at work, 14% say they’ll secretly stream matches while on the clock, and at least 1 in 10 (11%) could show up to their job hungover after watching outside of work.

For small and midsize businesses running with lean teams, even modest shifts in scheduling, attendance and productivity can create operational challenges. And with the tournament spanning 5.5 weeks, organizations could experience ongoing disruptions.

Even though we are now on the eve of the tournament, there are still actions organizations can take now before the World Cup impacts your people, your customers and your business.

The workforce reality business leaders can’t ignore

Employees increasingly expect work to fit into their lives, and not the other way around. Organizations that recognize this reality early on will be better positioned to maintain productivity levels, prevent burnout, improve retention and strengthen workforce trust over time.

In the UKG survey, nearly one in four workers (23%) said acknowledgement from their employer or manager that it’s alright to follow along with the World Cup while at work would make them more productive. About a third of employees want greater flexibility (32%), not stricter rules, during the tournament.

Managers can be the biggest risk — and your biggest opportunity

One of the more surprising findings from the UKG World Cup survey is how the competition affects managers‘ behaviors compared with non-managers. Managers are significantly more likely to adjust their schedules or take time off, as well as express frustration if they can’t watch their favorite matches.



This presents a challenge for business leaders because managers sit at the center of workforce execution. They approve schedules, coordinate coverage, communicate with employees and maintain productivity standards. If managers themselves struggle to balance business demands with personal interests during a cultural event, the entire organization could end up feeling the repercussions.

For both employees and managers, organizations that equip their frontline teams with better workforce visibility, scheduling flexibility and communication tools can reduce friction before it occurs. Rather than forcing people to choose between operational needs and employee expectations, leaders can give them the tools to effectively manage both.

This is not only important during times of potential disruption. It is particularly important for growing businesses where everyone often wears multiple hats and has limited administrative support.

When predictability doesn’t impact productivity

Business leaders often frame major events like the World Cup primarily as productivity concerns. The larger issue is predictability.

Productivity challenges become far easier to manage when leaders anticipate them. Most employers would never wait until the day before a holiday shopping surge, a seasonal staffing increase or a major product launch to create workforce plans. Still, many organizations treat worldwide events differently, even though they generate measurable workforce impacts.

The World Cup occurs every four years. Another big American football game happens annually, bringing its own super-sized workforce disruptions. Employees will request time off, shifts will need coverage, and schedules will require adjustments. For savvy small and mid-sized business leaders, these are predictable outcomes and not hypothetical scenarios.

Even for businesses that plan, there is often an execution gap. What is expected to happen often does not happen once the work week begins. Work doesn’t just change by the scheduling period. It changes by the day, the shift, and even the hour.

Small and mid-sized businesses can operate in real time through intelligent scheduling tools, cross-training, communication plans and staffing forecasts. Organizations that try to manage planned and unplanned disruptions without the right tools will find themselves scrambling to react instead of leading.

3 steps leaders should take now

The most successful organizations won’t try to prevent employees from following the World Cup. Instead, there are several characteristics they all have in common that will help them find success between now and the championship match.

1. Schedule conversations take place early and often: The UKG survey found employees are more comfortable discussing scheduling needs with their manager in advance (42%) instead of at the last minute (36%). Whether it is during major global events like the World Cup or just in general, encourage managers and employees to have scheduling and availability conversations early and often.

2. Build flexibility where operationally possible: Small and mid-sized organizations have more frontline flexibility options than they might realize. Shift swaps, staggered schedules, compressed work periods and voluntary coverage programs can help maintain staffing levels while supporting employee needs. The best organizations recognize that flexibility is key to operational agility.

3. Invest in workforce visibility: Business leaders need accurate insight into staffing levels, schedule changes, attendance patterns and labor demand. While many think they can do this organically, based on experience, as each shift unfolds, the truth of the matter is that small inefficiencies creep in and then rapidly compound when scaled across a week, month or quarter. Workforce management technology that fosters real-time operations insights can help organizations close the execution gap by more quickly providing guided recommendations and suggestions without compounding inefficiencies.

Major events reveal the strength of workforce strategies

The World Cup will create memorable moments for fans around the world. It will also provide a revealing test for employers.

Small and mid-sized organizations that rely on rigid policies and last-minute decisions may find themselves battling unnecessary scheduling challenges, employee disengagement and operational disruption. However, organizations that prioritize communication, flexibility and workforce planning could experience a range of positives, including stronger employee trust, smoother operations and better business outcomes.

The lesson extends beyond this 39-day tournament. Every major workforce event challenges an organization’s ability to adapt — from a sporting spectacle to a seasonal surge to a weather emergency to a pop-culture moment.

The businesses that succeed don’t try to control every variable. They plan for them.