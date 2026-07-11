People Who Don’t Know How to Code Make 6 Figures By Cashing In On the $4.7 Billion ‘Vibe Coding’ Boom

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The four moves any non-coder can use to launch a one-person business this week.

Key Takeaways:

Discover what “vibe coding” really means — and why 63% of the people using it to build real businesses have never written a line of code.

Watch how one solo founder built a $401 million business in year one with $20K and his brother as his only employee.

Screenshot the exact Perplexity Computer prompts that reverse-engineer what four solo founders did to build their businesses — without figuring it out from scratch.

You have the idea. You have the laptop. You have every AI tool on the market open in a tab. And you are still not launching anything.

That is the quiet frustration behind the biggest shift in one-person business formation of the last decade. The tools are here. Most solopreneurs are still waiting to feel technical enough to start. The founders in the video above stopped waiting — and the moves they made are not what most solopreneurs expect.

The four moves I break down in the video above are designed to fix that — starting with the one most non-coders skip.

“Vibe coding” is the term Andrej Karpathy, one of the co-founders of OpenAI, coined in early 2025 to describe a new way of building software. You describe what you want in plain English, an AI writes the code, and you refine it by conversation instead of syntax. It sounded like a joke a year ago. According to Startup Fortune, it is now a $4.7 billion market growing at 38% a year, with 63% of active users identifying as non-developers.

This is not a fringe movement. Axios reported in June that Americans are starting one-person businesses 20% faster than they were a year ago, while startups planning to hire employees have stayed flat — a shift Nasdaq’s economists tie to autonomous coding tools. Intuit’s 2026 AI Impact Report, built on more than 34,000 SMB owners, found that 43% of AI-using businesses say AI has increased their revenue, versus just 2% who say it has gone the other way.

That compression is what Rule 5 of my book, The Wolf Is at the Door, is really about. In a world where the software builds itself, adaptability is no longer about learning faster than the market — it is about shortening the loop between what you see and what you launch. The reason a solo founder can now sell a company for $401 million with almost no employees is not that AI made him smart. It is that AI has collapsed the reaction time that used to give bigger competitors the advantage. That opportunity is now in your hands, no seven-figure marketing budget required.

This weeks video breaks down how Matthew Gallagher launched Medvi in two months with $20K and his brother as his only employee, how Billy Howell charges $750 to $2,500 per app with no coding background, how the creator behind BridgeMind made $42,630 in 142 days building live on YouTube, and how KEV hit $100,000+ in revenue and 67,000 users across four apps — plus the four Perplexity Computer prompts to reverse-engineer their moves in your own business this week.

Every founder, every move and every prompt is walked through in the video above — including the four Perplexity Computer prompts that turn what took these founders months of trial and error into a single afternoon of work.

The free AI Success Kit, available to download for a limited time, comes with a free chapter from my new book, The Wolf is at The Door – How to Survive and Thrive in an AI-Driven World.