He Got Laid Off and Made a TikTok Video As a ‘Joke.’ Six Years Later, He Has a Following of Millions: ‘I Didn’t Think There Was a Demand for This’

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This week on How Success Happens, I sat down with Mamadou Ndiaye, the internet zoologist behind the insanely funny and popular Casual Geographic channel. He’s the guy who turned “animals that can f*cking end you” into a thriving brand, a book, and millions of followers by mixing deep nature research with killer comedy. We’ve broken down his success insights to help you bite off a chunk of success in three, two, one!

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Three Key Insights

1. Marry Your Two Weirdest Interests

Mamadou didn’t start out thinking, “I’m going to be an animal content creator”—in fact, he actively avoided it because he didn’t think anyone cared about zoology as much as he did. He majored in environmental science (“more asbestos than animals,” he says) and assumed that his love of wildlife and comedy would stay a hobby. His big unlock for aspiring creators: “If you’re able to marry your two biggest interests, then you have the foundation for what could be a really strong channel.” For him, that meant combining a lifelong obsession with animals and a slightly sick sense of humor into one uniquely memorable voice.

Takeaway: List your two strongest fascinations and deliberately build a project that forces them to collide.

2. Ride What Works—Then Systematize It

Casual Geographic started with one “throwaway” TikTok about “animals that are way bigger than you think” after Mamadou saw a moose towering over cars on a highway. That video popped, and instead of shrugging and moving on, he did “the typical TikTok thing where something works for you, you drive it into the dirt”—and that became the backbone of his whole brand. Over time, he evolved from waking up on Monday and posting a finished video by Friday “just off vibes” to a serious creative system. These days, he’s thinking several videos ahead, obsessing over curiosity-gap titles and thumbnails, and crafting scripts to feel like “a FaceTime call” with the viewer. As he put it, satisfying that curiosity gap is one of the most important parts of winning on YouTube.

Takeaway: When something resonates, double down—and then build a repeatable process to keep delivering that kind of hit on purpose, not by accident.

3. Outsource Without Losing Your Voice

For a long time, Mamadou refused to hire editors because “it was my baby” and he didn’t want to hand it off, even as tech issues and editing time started eating his life. Eventually, he reframed it as reinvesting in the channel and respecting opportunity cost: “What are you losing by expending this time? Time is obviously the greatest resource.” Now he works with multiple editors, uses scripts with hyperlinked assets, and deliberately leaves gaps where pros can “cook” while he stays firmly in control of the story. He’s still pushing himself to relinquish more control over time, but sees outsourcing as essential if you want to grow: “There is a middle ground where you can outsource, but still retain a lot of control in the production.”

Takeaway: Identify the bottleneck task that drains your energy and hire help there so you can focus on the creative work only you can do.

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Two Free Resources to Learn More

You can dive into Mamadou’s wonderfully disturbing animal universe on his Casual Geographic YouTube channel and follow him on TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook under @mndiaye_97.

For more on turning a passion into a project, check how this guy turned one of the most dangerous hobbies on the planet into a thriving speaking business.

One question to ponder

Mamadou talked about marrying your strangest interests into something only you could make. So here’s my question for you: If you combined the two things you’re most obsessively drawn to, what wildly specific project or business would you build?

Email your answer to howsuccesshappens@entrepreneur.com—I’d love to read some of them on a future episode.

About How Success Happens

Each episode of How Success Happens shares the inspiring, entertaining, and unexpected journeys that influential leaders in business, the arts, and sports traveled on their way to becoming household names. It’s a reminder that behind every big-time career, there is a person who persisted in the face of self-doubt, failure, and anything else that got thrown in their way.