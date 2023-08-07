Here are three tips that can change the way you approach situations and help you start thinking with a growth mindset.

There is no guaranteed formula for success. We often think that natural abilities, raw talent and a little luck are enough to make anyone successful — they're not.

Your mindset and approach to challenges and critical moments can be even more important than the hard skills you've acquired. The best way we've seen it described is, do you have a growth mindset? Or a fixed one? Although these terms are nothing new (they were first coined in 1988), executive coach and speaker Amy Chambers is an expert on the matter, and she argues that adopting a growth mindset can be one of the most important skills you learn on your way to success.