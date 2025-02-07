If you really want a product, but it doesn't exist, do what Erin Andrews did: launch a company to make it yourself.

While working at Super Bowl 50, the superstar broadcaster found herself wishing that a company made fashion-forward fan apparel designed specifically for women. And so in the fall of 2019, Andrews created a company with co-founder Constance Schwartz-Morini that did just that: WEAR by Erin Andrews.

Nine Super Bowls later, we caught up with the co-founders to get their insights into launching and scaling their brand, as well as their picks for the GOAT Super Bowl party snack.

How did WEAR by Erin Andrews come to be?

Erin Andrews: It was Super Bowl 50 in San Francisco, and I had just completed an appearance with the NFL and finished up some media interviews about fashion and fan apparel. As I walked through the convention hall, a light bulb went off. As a sports fanatic (and proud hockey wife), I had been looking for something team-branded and fashionable to wear. At that time, most of the fan gear for ladies took more of a "shrink it and pink it" style. I went out to dinner that night with a few members of my management team at SMAC Entertainment, and together we continued to think through what a ladies' fashion-first fan apparel brand could be. Some scribbling and sketching at the table led us to name it "WEAR" and the rest is history.

Constance Schwartz-Morini: My entire career has revolved around the intersection of culture, style, and sports. The female fan has too often been overlooked. So when Erin came to me with the idea, I knew it was the perfect opportunity to bring my experience as a brand builder and marketer and get it done.

Did you have any hesitation in launching WEAR?

CSM: I knew right away this was a big idea, but I also knew it would be challenging to break through. If it was as good of an idea as we thought it was, why had no one else done this before? But I knew if anyone could do it, it would be Erin and our team.

When we started shopping the idea around, everyone said "no" or "we don't get it." Luckily, Erin and I thrive on the power of "no." It puts the battery in our back to prove the establishment wrong. Being the first at something is never easy, but I knew that if we could just get the right partners involved, we could build something really special.

We are so grateful to our partners at Fanatics and the NFL, and all of the other leagues and teams for whom we create licensed products. All of these partners believed in us, saw our vision, and have helped us to make it a reality. We know our persistence can be annoying at times but nothing better than celebrating the wins together. It shows the power of believing in your dreams, each other, and yourself.

Can you give us a sense of the brand's growth since its launch?

EA: We started with a small collection of just nine NFL-licensed products and we have grown in just a few short years to all the major leagues including the MLB, NBA, WNBA, NWSL, US Soccer, and many college programs. We're now able to help female fans of more than 200 teams look and feel their best on game day and beyond!

What do you think has been instrumental to your growth?

EA: Social media has been huge for us, as we have so many influencers and wives and girlfriends wearing our gear. One of the biggest moments for us was when Taylor Swift was seen wearing the line, most notably to the Super Bowl.

The support of our fans has put us in high growth mode, so we're focused on new partnerships, collaborations, and retailers. We recently debuted a line of baby clothing, and launched collaborations with Rebecca Minkoff, BaubleBar, and Gracie Hunt.

Is the Super Bowl the "Super Bowl" of your sales year?

CSM: It's probably the most visible moment, but there are only two teams standing at that point. For us, we find Valentine's Day and Christmas to be huge drivers for our business. Women want sports apparel for all their favorite teams all year long, and we find that our products make the perfect gift for any occasion. Our first year was a big learning curve for everyone because the analytics showed more men were purchasing WEAR by EA for their significant others. Then the women were the returning customers. It was a classic marketing case study proving how many women are sports fans!

During the playoffs and the Super Bowl, do you have to make a bet on how much you'll want to have in stock for the winning team?

EA: We follow sales weekly and have a group chat going every time we hit a certain milestone. Sometimes it's due to a big moment in the game, other times someone special wearing our items. A lot of it has to do with knowing the markets and the fan bases. This year, for example, there was such a spike in excitement from Eagles fans after the NFC Championship game that our Super Bowl LIX Philadelphia Eagles cropped hoodie sold out in less than 24 hours!

Erin, your day job keeps you pretty busy. Can you explain how you divide broadcasting and running a business?

EA: There's no such thing as balance. You make time for what you care about. When you're doing things you love, it's worth it. You also can't do it alone — you need your village and your team. And I am proud to say I have the best team in the business who not only understands my vision but also works tirelessly to bring these ideas to life.

What are your picks for the GOAT Super Bowl watch party snack?

EA: I love a team-specific Super Bowl party snack. Last year for Chiefs vs. 49ers we had these delicious loaded baked potatoes with brisket and a clam chowder. If I were hosting this year, I would probably bring back those loaded potatoes and also serve some Philly cheese steak spring rolls.

CSM: Salty Hot Pretzels.